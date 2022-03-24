Centre’s nod for jewellery cluster in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE Goldsmiths working out of home or having cottage units in Coimbatore will soon get modern machinery to make gold jewellery.

The national-level steering committee of micro, small enterprises cluster development programme at its recent meeting approved a common facility centre for gold jewellery cluster in Coimbatore. Of the total project cost of ₹15.30 crore, the Central government grant for the project is ₹ 11.8 crore and the State government contribution is ₹ 1.53 crore. The stakeholders have formed a special purpose vehicle and it has invested ₹ 1.96 crore. The Central government funds will be released in three phases and the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) is the implementing agency.

S.M. Kamal Hasan, president of the Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association, told The Hindu that the special purpose vehicle (Coimbatore Goldsmith Jewellery private limited) will contribute land and building, the State government will provide office equipment through tender process and the Central government funds will be used to buy machinery. “Almost 90 % works to construct a building for the common facility centre is over and the rest will be ready in a month. We hope to inaugurate the cluster in six months,” he said.

The 12,000 sq.ft common facility centre will have modern machinery to melt, test, assign, refine, cast jewellery. About 30 different services will be provided through it, employing almost 80 people. “We were waiting for this project for four years. It will benefit at least 5,000 goldsmith units directly. Coimbatore has 40,000 smithies involved in jewellery making and at least 10,000 of them are micro units. Since modern machinery will be installed, the units will be able to make the products that are made large jewellers,” he added.

The other major benefit for the goldsmiths because of the facility will be safety of the gold that they give for processing. It will be safe at the Centre, he said.