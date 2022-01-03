Centres inaugurated for volunteers of education scheme in Coimbatore

A total of 1,049 centres for the volunteers of the Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at doorstep) scheme were inaugurated across Coimbatore district on Monday.

Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha inaugurated one of the centres located at the Corporation Primary School in Ramakrishnapuram and interacted with the students and volunteers. Officials said that 1,081 volunteers have been earmarked for the scheme in the district, who will operate out of these centres.

The centres were divided into 595 primary and 454 upper primary centres, the officials said. Out of these volunteers, 588 have been trained for primary (Classes I to V) and 493 have been trained for upper primary (Class VI to VIII) and training programmes were held from December 20 to 30.

The scheme was launched by the State government last year to address the learning gap among students of Classes I to VIII in government schools following the closure of schools for nearly 19 months during the COVID-19 lockdown. The scheme involves volunteers visiting the residences of around 1.64 lakh students in 2,089 habitations across the district between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. to take classes.