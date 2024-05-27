GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre urged to create resource persons on Forest Rights Act

Published - May 27, 2024 06:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Members of tribal association has urged the Central government to create a pool of resource persons through intensive educational and training programme on the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in multiple districts in view of the renewed initiatives of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department of the Tamil Nadu government for substantial implementation of FRA in the State in the coming months.

V.P. Gunasekharan, State Executive Member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association, M.S Selvaraj, president, Farmers and Workers Development Association and C. Rajiv Gandhi, president, Tamil Nadu Federation of Pastoral Peoples Associations had made a joint representation to Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, Minister of Tribal Affairs, New Delhi and to the State government recently.

Their email said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in recent months had initiated a series of discussions with the State governments on the FRA implementation and specifically with reference to Community Forest Resource (CFR) mapping, preparation of CFR proposals, development of action plan including all pending claims, examination of rejected claims, updating database with reasons for rejected claims, development of portal, recording of rights, post claim rights, CFR potential mapping and pending court cases.

Parallelly, the Directorate of Tribal Welfare of Tamil Nadu has been organising a series of meetings with active representatives of forest dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers of gram sabhas and civil society organisations seeking inputs and ideas to develop a plan for taking forward FRA implementation.

Hence, a two-day intense FRA training programme for village level field workers was planned at Kothagiri in The Nilgiris on May 23 and 63 persons from seven districts took part. The programme was, however, prevented by the police and revenue officials under the guise that the programme does not have the formal approval from officials. And therefore, it was a violation of the election ‘code of conduct’.

The email said this was an unwarranted act by the local authorities and a blatant attempt to deny the rights under FRA which is an offence under Sec. 7 of FRA. As the responsible authorities under FRA, the Nodal Ministry, Nodal Department and the statutory State Level Monitoring Committee, should initiate an inquiry and action should be taken against the erring officials and ensure that such incidents to thwart the implementation of law, in this case the FRA, for whatever reasons, were not repeated.

Erode

