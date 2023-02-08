ADVERTISEMENT

Centre urged to consider NEET exemption Bill

February 08, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The State Platform for Common School System, Coimbatore, on Wednesday held a ‘street-corner’ seminar at Peelamedu Pudur and urged the President to consider the Bill exempting the State from National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Secretary of the forum, Prince Gajendra Babu said the seminar was also to raise awareness. “We also demand that the Union Government must do away with NEET-CUET (Common University Entrance Test), since it has a market motive to push forward those with better financial stability,” he said.

Participants said the Centre must also strike down the University Grants Commission’s recent norm facilitating foreign universities and educational institutions to be set up in the country. The government must raise the quality of education and employ more professors rather than bringing in international players, they said.

