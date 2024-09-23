Centre should hold talks with new Sri Lankan govt. to sort out fishermen issue, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Sunday said the Union government should hold talks with the newly elected government in Sri Lanka to sort out the fishermen issue.

Though Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the problems faced by the Indian fishermen due to the Sri Lankan Navy, no action had been taken yet, Mr. Balakrishnan told journalists.

Usury menace

The CPI(M) leader, who participated in a conference at Pallipalayam here against usury, contended that many microfinance firms were disbursing loans at a higher interest rate to women’s self-help groups and members of the public. To recover the loans, they were using rowdy elements, pushing many people to take the extreme step. Last week, members of a family died by suicide, he added.

The district administration should regulate these firms in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India rules. In matters pertaining to usury, officials are not taking action as people are unwilling to protest, he said. Only sustained protests could bring about a solution to the issue, he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan said police “encounters” were increasing in Tamil Nadu, and they do not bode well for the State. The reasons provided by the police for these encounters are unacceptable, he added.

Phased prohibition

On the issue of prohibition, he said political parties must act responsibly. In the name of prohibition, all Tasmac outlets should not be closed in a single day. They should be closed in a phased manner, and proper awareness should be created among the public against consumption of liquor, he added.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

