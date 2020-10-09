‘Centre should appeal against Babri Masjid case verdict’

Coimbatore

09 October 2020 23:15 IST

A federation of Jama-aths in Coimbatore, Islamic organisations and political parties on Friday appealed to the Central Government to appeal against the Lucknow High Court verdict acquitting the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

A federation press release, issued at the end of a black flag demonstration, said the verdict was shocking as it was against the findings of the Liberhan Commission and the Supreme Court observation in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case that the Babri Masjid demolition was an illegal act.

The federation also asked the Central Government to disband the Central Bureau of Investigation as it had turned into a pawn in the hands of the ruling party of the day and was ineffective when it came to securing conviction in corruption and other cases that had caught national attention.

