Centre sanctions technology facility for Coimbatore MSMEs

The Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) has approved ₹200 crore for a MSME technology centre to be set up in Coimbatore.

The State Government should provide 20 acres for the project and the Union Government will give ₹200 crore to set up common facilities that can be used by the micro and small-scale industries here. The project will be implemented by the MSME Development Institute.

Heads of some of the industrial associations and officials related to the industries department met Coinbatore District Collector K. Rajamani recently and explained the details of the project. “The State Government should give the land and the Collector has promised his support for the project. It is a huge project. If Coimbatore is able to implement it, it will be a pride for the city,” said R. Ramamurthy, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA).

Such centres have come up in Chennai and Kochi. Last time when the project was sanctioned for Coimbatore, land availability was a problem and it went to Kochi. At least now the city should make use of the opportunity, he added.

R. Vijayakumar, branch head of the MSME Development Institute, Coimbatore, said the Union Government has announced the project for 12 cities, including Coimbatore. The Collector has assured his support. If the State Government provides the land, officials from the MSME Ministry will visit the site. If they approve it, the project will take off, he said.

Job opportunities

The machinery to be set up and facilities to be created at the centre will be decided by the industrial associations here based on the needs of the industries. “The centre will have training facilities too and will provide employment opportunities,” he said.

According to J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, the plan is to set up common technology facilities that the small and tiny industries can use. “There is government land that the State Government can allocate for the project. The micro units face several challenges and will not be able to buy land. Hence, the Government should identify and provide land for the project.”

“Coimbatore has more than 20,000 micro units. Most of the units function out of rented buildings and are paying minimum ₹6,000 as rent a month. The Government can arrange bank loans for the micro units so that they can shift to an industrial park and repay the loan instead of paying the rent,” he said.