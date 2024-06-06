‘Centre of Excellence for mobility aims to support MSMEs in areas of skilling, training’

The CII - TVS Mobility Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood will partner with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) to support MSMEs in skilling, training, etc in the mobility sector, said R. Dinesh, Executive Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions and Director at Ki Mobility Solutions.

Inaugurating a five-day international industrial fair “Intec 2024”, organised at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, on Thursday, Mr. Dinesh said the centre of excellence is an effort to create a common platform for knowledge, training, funding, and reskilling involving all the stakeholders in the mobility space. Inputs from organisations such as the CODISSIA are vital for the centre, he said.

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country provide 11 crore jobs. Even 1% increase in the micro enterprises, which constitute more than 98% of the MSMEs, will lead to tremendous growth in the economy and create more jobs.

Currently, large companies are trying to consolidate their market share; adoption of technology has become imperative, and businesses need to document sustainability initiatives. These are three major challenges that can turn into opportunities for the MSMEs.

The large companies are also struggling to be competitive with the MSMEs in costs and the smaller units have low-cost technology solutions that are efficient, he said.

The large companies should take responsibility and work with the MSMEs, their suppliers, and enable them to transition to technology and sustainability measures. They can also consider getting from the government funds with which they can support their suppliers and vendors, he said.

R. Nandhini, chairperson of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern region, said the CII has launched Mission 100 where it is supporting 100 MSMEs in the southern States scale up in finance, technology, etc. The CII marketplace portal gives a platform for its member companies to showcase their products.

R. Ramachandran, the event chairman, said about 500 companies have put up stalls at the Intec fair, and this includes several multinationals that have displayed their products through their channel partners in India.

Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) Machine Tool Division has displayed its latest horizontal machining center, vertical turning center, horizontal turning center, and compact vertical machining center. These are versatile and suitable for the emerging sectors, said a company spokesperson. LMW has 55 models and about 88 variants of CNC machines catering to various segments. Elgi Equipments, a leading air-compressor manufacturer, has exhibited its latest, energy-efficient compressed air solutions.

