Centre of Excellence develops coverall suits

The PSG Tech Centre of Excellence for Industrial Textiles here has developed coverall suits that can be used by members of the healthcare sector who are involved in treating COVID-19 affected people.

According to G. Thilagavathi, head of the department of textile technology department of PSG College of Technology, the fabric was tested at South India Textile Research Association (SITRA) and it had met the synthetic blood penetration test standards. The centre has non-woven fabric lamination machinery and the breathable membrane used in making infant beds was laminated at the centre for this project. The fabric was then tested at SITRA. It has been stitched into a coverall and the seams need to be tested too. The centre will test the seams and if these meet the standards, the coveralls can be stitched.

“This fabric will not allow micro-organisms to penetrate. Some industries are also said to be getting into production of these coveralls here,” she said.

The Centre of Excellence has the capacity to make nearly 5,000 metres of fabric a day and the stitching can be outsourced, she said.

The centre worked on the fabric before the lockdown came into force and got the test result recently. The centre is also into making of masks.