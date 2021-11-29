Centre must release flood relief in full: CPI

State Secretary of Communist Party of India R. Mutharasan said the Union government should provide the entire fund requested for flood relief in State.

He told presspersons here on Sunday that the Centre should release the entire amount without looking at political differences. Weather reports say that rain would continue and situation had come where surplus water had to be released to sea.

Crops were damaged due to rain and several houses had collapsed.

Mr. Mutharasan demanded that compensation should be provided for Thaladi crop and samba crop.

Compensation

Further, compensation should be provided to landless farm workers.

On farmer protests, he said that it took Prime Minister one year to repeal farm laws after 700 farmers had died in the protests. On hike in vegetable prices, he said the governments should procure vegetables and supply to consumers at reasonable price.