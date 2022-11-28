Centre led by BJP is using Governors to destabilise governments, says Brinda Karat

November 28, 2022 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Central government led by the BJP is bulldozing the Constitution of India, and the rights of States, particularly where there are non-BJP governments, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat said here on Sunday.

Talking to presspersons after a rally, Ms. Karat said, “In States where the BJP lost the elections, the party is using the Governor, a constitutional authority, to destabilise and cause difficulties to the functioning of the State governments.”

Referring to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, she said, “The Governors are behaving like ambassadors of the Union government. The BJP is trying to impose Hindutva and Hindi in the entire country; it is a corporate and communal agenda.” Opposition parties have to come together to defend federalism, which is critical for the development of the country, she added.