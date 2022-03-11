Centre introducing ‘regressive ideas’ in syllabus is worrisome, says TN CM Stalin

Virtually addressing the inauguration of a Vice Chancellors’ meet, the CM said V-Cs had a duty to provide education that would promote a scientific temperament among students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin speaking virtually, at the inauguration of the South Zone Vice Chancellors’ meet at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore on Friday | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

The Central Government introducing ‘regressive ideas’ in the syllabus [of universities] was a worrisome development, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a virtual address, at the inauguration of the Association of Indian Universities- South Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet, held at the Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, on Friday.

“As Vice Chancellors, you play an important role in shaping the functioning and quality of universities. You should discharge your duties in such a way that you promote a scientific temperament among students. The Centre making use of education coming under the Concurrent List and using its powers to introduce regressive ideas in the syllabus is worrisome,” Mr Stalin said.

The best solution to this issue was to place education to the State List in the Constitution, he added.

Mr. Stalin told the Vice Chancellors that they should function keeping in mind the people’s wish that the universities should follow the State's education policy. He also reminded the Vice Chancellors that they had a great duty to impart education that made the youth ready -- and that their duty was not confined to producing graduates or awarding doctorates or striving for a place at national and global rankings.

Tamil Nadu's gross enrollment ratio in higher education institutions at 51.4%, was way more the nation’s at 27.1%., he said. Congratulating the State higher education institutions and universities for the achievement, the Chief Minister said he would also like to point out that 19 universities and 33 colleges had found a place within the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2020-21.