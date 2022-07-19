Centre has not instructed Tamil Nadu to hike power tariff: Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Annamalai said the Union government had not instructed the State government to increase power tariff.

Mr. Annamalai was in Salem on Tuesday to pay homage to BJP leader Auditor Ramesh on his death anniversary.

He told the reporters the DMK had promised to implement monthly electricity bill payment system during election. Now the State Government had proposed to increase the power tariff and had put the blame on the Union Government.

He said that the Union Government had planned to spend ₹ 3.03 lakh crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. In that, the subsidy for Tamil Nadu was ₹ 35,981 crore. For the State to get the subsidy, the Union government had laid three important conditions— reducing the gap between power generation and selling rates, providing rates for electricity every year before April and listing out the steps taken to revamp Tangedco.

“To get ₹ 19,235 crore under the Smart Metering Scheme, smart meters should be installed in all houses in at least one area and the electricity bill should be calculated. The State government should reduce the transmission loss to get the ₹ 16,746,400 crore subsidy. Only 10% of the 1.80 lakh transformers in Tamil Nadu have smart metres installed, and smart metering work has not begun, he said.

We urge the State government to increase the plant load factor in thermal power stations from the present 60% to 80% . The target for solar energy generation is 3,500 megawatts. But Tamil Nadu had achieved only 10% of its target.

The State government points to the high electricity tariff in Gujarat. In Gujarat, there is no Tasmac revenue. But in Tamil Nadu it is ₹ 38,000 crore. So the State government should give ₹ 10,000 crore from Tasmac revenue to Tangedco for its revamping. If the Tamil Nadu government does not need the subsidy, they should announce it, Mr. Annamalai added.

Announcing that a Statewide protest against the proposed electricity tariff hike would be staged on July 23 before the District Collectorates, Mr. Annamalai said it was just the first phase.

Mr. Annamalai also urged the Chief Minister to announce a single window system for getting subsidies to install solar plants.