Centre has failed in all departments: Mutharasan

Salem

01 March 2020 23:23 IST

State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) R. Mutharasan has charged that the Centre has failed in all departments and trying to divert public attention through various measures.

Mr. Mutharasan along with Thirumurugan Gandhi, Organiser of ‘May 17 Movement’ was here to take part in the Shaheen Bagh-model protests held near Kottai Maidan here on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Mutharasan alleged that like Gujarat, the Centre is deliberately trying to create riots across the country to divert attention from protests against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that the BJP used its pro-CAA rallies only to level charges against the Opposition. He questioned the State government for not registering a case against BJP leader H. Raja for saying riots similar to Delhi would happen in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Thirumurugan Gandhi said that the BJP government has not passed a single law during its regime that would benefit public, so is CAA. He said that the Centre is using CAA to divert public attention from economic condition of the country.