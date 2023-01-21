Centre envisioning digital mode of education: Union Minister

January 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Centre is envisioning a digital mode of education across the nation soon, said Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan here on Saturday.

On a question regarding children of migrant workers who are unable to attend schools due to language barrier, he told The Hindu, “Our government (Centre) is emphasising education under National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) in the mother tongue... We are envisioning a digital mode of education. With that, education for migrant children will not be a problem.”

He was presiding over the convocation ceremony at the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women. The Minister said, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all languages in the country are national languages. Tamil is a national language, Telugu is one. Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odiya, Amiya, Bengali - all are national languages. No language will overpower another.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had been publishing books in English, Hindi and Urdu languages. “Now, under NEP, from the academic year 2023-24, books will be printed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Odiya, Punjabi and Assamese. NCERT has passed on the model to State Council of Educational Research and Training,” he added.

On Tamil Nadu’s State Education Policy, he told reporters that in a way, all the states were following the NEP.

The Minister said the dependence on foreign technology was reducing with upskilling as recently an IIT Madras-incubated firm developed an indigenous mobile operating system -BharOS. The recent innovation and scientific development belonged to our education system because this was the era of new technology and ideas, he added.