‘Centre considering special export package for some textile products’

Coimbatore

30 September 2020 22:35 IST

The Central government plans to extend special export package for 40 man-made fibre (MMF) products and 10 technical textile products that have a global market of $ 250 billion, said Ravi Capoor, Secretary of Textiles, Government of India.

Speaking at the annual meeting of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), he said that India has just 0.7 % global share in these product lines. He advised the stakeholders to focus on value added MMF segment, technical textiles, scale of operation and indigenous textile machinery manufacturing facilities to make Indian textiles and clothing industry globally competitive.

According to a study conducted by the government, the share of MMF-based textiles and clothing products will scale up to 80% by 2030 and that of cotton segment will shrink to 20%. Since huge market space will be available in the international market due to geo-political issues and also scaling down of textiles and manufacturing activities in China, India should equip itself to meet the global requirement.

The textiles secretary also urged the spinning mills to enter into long-term contracts with farmers for Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton so that the dependency on imports can be reduced. The industry should focus on speciality cotton, he said.

The MSME segment in the textile and clothing sector should focus on market opportunities in the domestic sector and also invest in backward and forward linkages. He urged the industry to tap the opportunities that emerge because of policy changes and to make use of the schemes available.

T. Rajkumar, chairman of Sri Mahasakthi Mills, Palakkad, was re-elected as Chairman of the Confederation for 2020-2021. S K Kandelia, President and CEO of Sutlej Textiles and Industries is the Deputy Chairman and R L Nolkha, Chairman of Nithin Spinners, Bhilwara, is the Vice-Chairman of CITI.