ADVERTISEMENT

Centre chooses tribal couple from Valparai for participation in Republic Day celebrations

January 04, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

C. Jayapaul and his wife Rajalakshmi residing at Kallarkudi settlement of Valparai in Coimbatore district will be attending the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as tribal representatives from Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, has nominated two tribal representatives residing at Kallarkudi settlement of Valparai, a couple of ‘Kadar’ community, to participate in the Republic Day celebrations 2024.

The Centre had invited two tribal representatives from the State to witness the Republic Day parade and celebrations besides calling on VVIPs in New Delhi.

The Centre had informed the State that the selected representatives would be required to stay in New Delhi from January 22 to February 2.

J. Rajalakshmi, who has been creating awareness on land rights among her tribals and her supportive husband C. Jayapaul will be accompanying Liaison Officer N. Ashok, Superintendent, Directorate of Tribal Welfare, to New Delhi, according to a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US