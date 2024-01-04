Centre chooses tribal couple from Valparai for participation in Republic Day celebrations

January 04, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, has nominated two tribal representatives residing at Kallarkudi settlement of Valparai, a couple of ‘Kadar’ community, to participate in the Republic Day celebrations 2024.

The Centre had invited two tribal representatives from the State to witness the Republic Day parade and celebrations besides calling on VVIPs in New Delhi.

The Centre had informed the State that the selected representatives would be required to stay in New Delhi from January 22 to February 2.

J. Rajalakshmi, who has been creating awareness on land rights among her tribals and her supportive husband C. Jayapaul will be accompanying Liaison Officer N. Ashok, Superintendent, Directorate of Tribal Welfare, to New Delhi, according to a press release.

