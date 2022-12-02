Centre, capitalists using caste to divide working class: AITUC

December 02, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Centre, along with the capitalists, is dividing working class using caste, alleged State president of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) K. Subbarayan at the 6th State conference of Tamil Nadu Co-operative City Bank Employees’ Association held here recently.

“Unorganised sector workers constitute 92 % of the country and yet they do not have social security. The old laws that provided social security have been scrapped. The pension system has been abolished. A clear political thinking is necessary to bring in a new government that will protect the interests of the working class,” Mr. Subbarayan claimed.

“Caste is a powerful weapon used by the exploitative groups to prevent the working class from uniting. Even when the religion has been changed, the caste stays. Many have denied the caste system, but are there any who have forgotten,” he asked.

The administrative focus should be on mobilising workers as an organisation. Otherwise, the unemployed and the unorganised workers will be forced by the capitalists to fight against the organised workers. Class-based unification of all workers across all caste-religious identities is a high priority,” he added.