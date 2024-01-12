Centre awaits T.N.’s 40 % share for execution of ₹990 crore Noyyal river restoration project 

January 12, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Speedy implementation of the ₹990 crore project proposed by the Coimbatore and Tiruppur Corporations for restoration of Noyyal river under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project hinges on timely release of 40 % funding by the State Government, campaigners for clean rivers have learnt.

The Centre’s share of 60 % funding is to be released from the National River Restoration Fund, managed by the Ministry of Jal Sakthi.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga, Ministry of Jal Sakthi, which will be implementing the project is awaiting a reply to a letter it had sent in this regard to Sandeep Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, it is learnt.

Cauvery river, of which Noyyal is a tributary, is among Adyar, Cooum, Vaigai and Vennar rivers in Tamil Nadu to be covered for river restoration project.

Under the National River Conservation Directorate, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejunevation, Government of India, 34 rivers traversing through 77 towns in 16 States have been covered for the cleaning programme.

The river cleaning programme in the country initiated with the launching of the Ganga Action Plan (GAP) in 1985 was expanded to cover other rivers under National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) in the year 1995.

The pollution abatement works are implemented on a cost-sharing basis between the Centre and State Governments. The works include: collection, transportation and treatment of municipal sewage, River Front Development (RFD), Low Cost Sanitation (LCS), Electric Crematoria, and Improved Wood-Based Crematoria.

Prevention and control of industrial pollution is being addressed by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committee.

The objective of NRCP is to improve the water quality of the rivers, which are the major water sources in the country, through the implementation of pollution abatement works. Seven polluted stretches have been identified in Tamil Nadu for the pollution abatement works.

They constitute Bhavani (60 km): Sirumugai to Kalingarayan, covering the towns of Sirumugai, Sathyamangalam and Bhavani; Cauvery (200 km): Mettur to Mayiladuthurai, covering the towns of Mettur, Bhavani, Komra, Vairapalayam, Erode, Velur, Pugalur, Namakkal and Tiruchi; Palar (6 km): Vaniyambadi to Minnur, covering Vaniyambadi and Vellore towns; Sarabanga: Thathayampatti to T. Konagapatti, covering the towns of Thathayampatti, Omalur and T. Konagapadi; Tamirabharani (80 km): Pappankulam to Arumuganeri, covering the towns of Pappankulam, Tirunelveli and Srivaikuntam; Thirumanimuthar (15 km): Salem to Papparapatti, covering Salem town; and Vasista river (10 km): Manivilundhan to Thiyaganur, covering the towns of Manivilundhan, Thalaivasal and Thiyaganur.