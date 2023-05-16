Centralised portal to offer ward-wise data on vacant lands in Coimbatore city soon

May 16, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ward-wise data on vacant lands in Coimbatore, which the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) identified through a systematic geo-mapped survey, will be made available to the public once the State Government issues orders.

Coimbatore Corporation is among the first in Tamil Nadu to submit the completed geo-mapped survey to the government, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap. “Once all the municipalities submit the data, it will be made available to the public through a centralised State portal. The portal will ensure transparency with regard to the information on vacant sites, besides marking encroachments,” he said.

According to data shared by the civic body, there are a total of 1,713 open spaces in the city, out of which 1,387 are marked for parks, 35 for playfields (for general physical activities and sports), 135 for children’s playfields and 156 for general open space reserve (OSR), to be used to raise infrastructure such as water tanks, septic tanks, public toilets and parking facility among others.

The process, to mark the identified vacant lands on a Google software, began in September 2022 as soon as the State government issued a work order. The exercise was completed this year and the report was submitted to the government on January 31, officials with the Town Planning Department said.

The centralised portal will indicate the site layout on the Google Earth map along with details of vacant lands with their geographic coordinates, corporation zone, area name, ward number, overall site area, classification, building area (if any), guideline value, survey number and their present condition.

Welcome move

RTI and OSR activist S.P. Thiyagarajan said this was a welcome move, but the process must be expedited.

“As per the CCMC portal, there are 1,440 sites that need to be updated. Further, 107 layouts were identified by the civic body from 2017 to August 2022, and regularised by the Local Planning Authority. They must be inspected by officials and added to the list to prevent encroachments,” he added.

Encroachments were identified on about 250 sites, as per the CCMC portal. According to the Corporation Budget document for 2023-24, encroachments on 37 sites were demolished and 24.28 acres of land valued at ₹247.70 crore were reclaimed.

The civic body recently demolished an encroachment at Vilankurichi under Ward 7, which was occupying 36 cents worth ₹10 crore in a 3.5-acre OSR.

“Apart from the listed 1,713 open spaces, there are over 2,100 assets that could be reclaimed once legal complexities are cleared. A field survey will soon be done to identify more building assets across the city,” said Corporation Executive Engineer (Planning) K. Karuppathal.