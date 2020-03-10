Central textile institute students stage protest

Coimbatore

More than 250 students of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management started a sit-in protest on the campus on Avinashi Road, Coimbatore, on Monday.

A student, who spoke on behalf of the protesting students on condition of anonymity, said the Ministry of Textiles’ decision to close the institute had made their future uncertain. If the students were to pursue higher education or apply for jobs, the closure would put a question mark over the credibility of their education qualification.

The Ministry should, therefore, give up its decision to close the institute or convert it into a textile research centre, the student said.

The students’ protest on Monday night was only an extension of the protest they had been holding since February this year.

The student said after they had protested for 25 days in February, the institute’s additional director promised to take up the issue with the officials in the Ministry.

As part of his promise, the additional director also promised to take one or two of their representatives. Trusting his words, the students had given up the protest.

After he returned, he had told them that the Ministry would run the institute. He had also told them that the Ministry had also given up its earlier move to merge it with the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur.

But, within a few of his return from New Delhi, the Ministry had announced its decision to close the institute and not take fresh admissions starting 2020-21 academic year.

This showed that the additional director had not represented their grievance to the Ministry officials, the student said and reiterated the demand for the continuance of the institute.

He added that the students would continue boycotting classes till the Ministry announced a favourable decision that protected their future.