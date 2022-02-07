Central team visits Odanthurai in Coimbatore to learn about wind turbines

COIMBATORE

07 February 2022 23:45 IST

A Central Government team headed by Rural Development Director Roop Avtar Kaur and comprising Mission Director Rajiv Singhal visited Odanthurai Panchayat to learn about the way the panchayat drew power from wind turbines.

A release from the district administration said the team was one of three the Government had constituted to explore possibility of generating power using renewable energy sources. The team accompanied by Ministry of Panchayat Raj representative G.S. Krishnan and district officials went to Ward 4 in the panchayat to also inspect the 101 green houses constructed in Vinobaji Nagar, 136 houses constructed under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme and the 136 houses constructed in Kemmarampalayam panchayat in Karamadai Union.

Advertising

Advertising

During their visit they also learnt about the wind turbine the Odanthurai panchayat had installed in Maivadi village in Madathukalam panchayat and sought details from officials concerned, the release added.