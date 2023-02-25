ADVERTISEMENT

Central team inspects Smart City works in Coimbatore

February 25, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 25/02/2023: (left to right) Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap with SCM Director S.C. Jana, and SCM State Coordinator Sampath Kumar Subramaniam inspecting the works under the Smart City Mission in Race Course on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The specification for Smart City 2.0 will be rolled out by the Centre after all the works under the first phase is completed, said Central Government authorities on Saturday.

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) Director and Deputy Secretary (Housing for All-III) S.C. Jana, SCM State Coordinator Sampath Kumar Subramaniam, SCM General Manager S. Baskaran with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Assistant Engineer G. Kamalakannan inspected the works under the mission in Ukkadam, Valamkulam and Race Course.

The Smart City projects in Coimbatore, except for the biomining initiative at the Vellalore dump yard, will be completed by March, said Mr.. Baskaran. The bio-mining may take an additional two or three months, he added.

“After two-three years, there will be so much rush that people may not find the space to park,” said Mr. Jana. . After learning from the completed projects, we will look upon taking up more projets under the next phase - Smart City 2.0 - the modalities for which will be announced by the Centre in three-four months, he stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On weeds in the lake, best practices from other projects will be analysed for removing water hyacinth in water bodies, said Mr. Prathap.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US