HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central team inspects Smart City works in Coimbatore

February 25, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 25/02/2023: (left to right) Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap with SCM Director S.C. Jana, and SCM State Coordinator Sampath Kumar Subramaniam inspecting the works under the Smart City Mission in Race Course on Saturday.

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 25/02/2023: (left to right) Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap with SCM Director S.C. Jana, and SCM State Coordinator Sampath Kumar Subramaniam inspecting the works under the Smart City Mission in Race Course on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The specification for Smart City 2.0 will be rolled out by the Centre after all the works under the first phase is completed, said Central Government authorities on Saturday.

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM) Director and Deputy Secretary (Housing for All-III) S.C. Jana, SCM State Coordinator Sampath Kumar Subramaniam, SCM General Manager S. Baskaran with Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and Assistant Engineer G. Kamalakannan inspected the works under the mission in Ukkadam, Valamkulam and Race Course.

The Smart City projects in Coimbatore, except for the biomining initiative at the Vellalore dump yard, will be completed by March, said Mr.. Baskaran. The bio-mining may take an additional two or three months, he added.

“After two-three years, there will be so much rush that people may not find the space to park,” said Mr. Jana. . After learning from the completed projects, we will look upon taking up more projets under the next phase - Smart City 2.0 - the modalities for which will be announced by the Centre in three-four months, he stated.

On weeds in the lake, best practices from other projects will be analysed for removing water hyacinth in water bodies, said Mr. Prathap.

Related Topics

corporations / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.