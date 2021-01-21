Central prison plans rehabilitation programme for first-time offenders

The programme will target remand prisoners aged between 18 and 24

Coimbatore Central Prison will soon launch a rehabilitation programme for remand prisoners, who are first-time offenders, which aims to keep them away from crimes after their release.

The programme named ‘PATTAM’ (Personality Attitude Transformation Therapeutic Assistance Management) will target remand prisoners aged between 18 and 24 who serve judicial remand for their first-time offence.

According to prison authorities, PATTAM was introduced in Central Prison –II, Puzhal, through Chennai-based trust PRISM (Prisoners Reform Intervention Support Mission) in 2019.

G.B. Senthamaraikannan, former Superintendent of Central Prison-II, Puzhal, who took charge as the Superintendent of Coimbatore Central Prison last week, mooted the idea of replicating the programme here.

Under the initiative, remand prisoners who are first-time offenders will be segregated and accommodated in a separate block.

Experts will offer such inmates training in life skills, de-addiction sessions, counselling and specific psychological intervention apart from teaching them yoga and meditation. Sports will also be a part of the rehabilitation programme. People, who are part of the programme, will continue to be in touch with the inmates after their release.

Apart from involving a trust or non-Governmental organisation like PRISM, the prison authorities will also seek the support of the District Legal Services Authority and the police to give assistance to the first-time offenders after their release.

Mr. Senthamaraikannan said that various other initiatives have also been planned for the welfare of prisoners, prison staff and for the convenience of visitors at the central prison.