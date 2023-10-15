ADVERTISEMENT

Central Govt. to give ₹990 crore for restoration of River Noyyal in Coimbatore

October 15, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Coimbatore

Avantika Krishna

Coimbatore and Tiruppur City Corporations have proposed to take up the restoration of River Noyyal under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Central Government would soon allot ₹990 crore from the National River Restoration Fund, managed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, for the restoration of River Noyyal proposed by the Coimbatore and Tiruppur city Corporations under the ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ project.

Of the total project cost of ₹ 1,200 crore, the Centre would be allotting ₹990 crore and the rest will be from the State Government.

The Centre will also be allotting ₹300 crore for the maintenance of the sewage treatment plants that will be set up under the project.

Apart from this, works are underway to set up an STP at Singanallur tank at ₹4.50 crore. The project also includes removal of hyacinth from the tank.

“We are hopeful of getting the funds soon,” said M. Prathap, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner.

