‘Central govt. doing nothing to revive economy’

The Central government is doing nothing to revive the economy that is in doldrums, Nellai Mubarak, State president, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), said here at a press meet on Wednesday.

The BJP government’s demonetisation and introducing Goods and Services Tax has hit hard the small and medium enterprises during its 2014-19 tenure. Now, through its economic policies it was targeting large industries.

The automobile industry, in particular, was going through a crisis and the Government seemed to be doing nothing but issuing statement after another.

Mr. Mubarak said around 1.1 crore workers in the formal sector and 91 lakh in the informal sector had lost jobs in the last year alone.