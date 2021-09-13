Central govt. adamant on continuing with NEET, alleges K. Balakrishnan

Coimbatore

13 September 2021 16:43 IST

The CPI (M) State secretary said Tamil Nadu must be exempted from the test

State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), K. Balakrishnan, on Monday accused the Central government of being adamant in not exempting Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) despite the reported deaths of several aspirants by suicide in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he highlighted the suicide of Dhanush (19) from Salem district hours before appearing for NEET on Sunday and urged all students to not take the extreme step. “At the same time, the Central government must understand the feelings of students,” he said.

Responding to the remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami accusing the DMK government of not providing a clear reply whether the examination would be held this year, Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that Mr. Palaniswami was attempting to abdicate responsibility as he did not ensure exemption from NEET during his tenure as the Chief Minister. The CPI(M) State secretary expressed hope that the State government would ensure the exemption from NEET next year.

Criticising the National Monetisation Pipeline of the Central government, Mr. Balakrishnan alleged that the project will lead to the shutdown of several government sectors and that ordinary citizens will be adversely impacted by this privatisation push. The Central and State governments must prevent the closing down of the Ford plant in Chennai to prevent job losses, he added. Work to establish an ESI Hospital in Tiruppur must be expedited, he urged.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)