Central government scholarships for students from Minority communities

Staff Reporter Coimbatore
August 17, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The BC, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department has invited applications from students belonging to Minority communities, studying in schools and colleges, to avail themselves of scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Minority communities — including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains — studying in government, government-aided and private institutions can apply, according to a statement released by the Department.

Scholarships will be provided for students from Classes I to X and post-secondary education assistance from Class XI to higher education (including ITI, ITC, Polytechnic, nursing/teaching diploma, bachelors, masters). They can apply online via the Centre's National Scholarship website (NSP) — www.scholarship.gov.in — till September 30 for school assistance and up to October 30 for post-school.

The guidelines regarding this scheme are available at http://www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/schemes/. For more details, contact the District Backward and Minorities Welfare Office at the Collectorate or call 0422-2300404 or mail at dbcwo-tncbe@nic.in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app