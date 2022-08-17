Central government scholarships for students from Minority communities

The BC, MBC & Minorities Welfare Department has invited applications from students belonging to Minority communities, studying in schools and colleges, to avail themselves of scholarships through the National Scholarship Portal.

Students from Minority communities — including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Jains — studying in government, government-aided and private institutions can apply, according to a statement released by the Department.

Scholarships will be provided for students from Classes I to X and post-secondary education assistance from Class XI to higher education (including ITI, ITC, Polytechnic, nursing/teaching diploma, bachelors, masters). They can apply online via the Centre's National Scholarship website (NSP) — www.scholarship.gov.in — till September 30 for school assistance and up to October 30 for post-school.

The guidelines regarding this scheme are available at http://www.minorityaffairs.gov.in/schemes/. For more details, contact the District Backward and Minorities Welfare Office at the Collectorate or call 0422-2300404 or mail at dbcwo-tncbe@nic.in.

