Central Government has identified “aspirational blocks” for development, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

October 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Central government has identified more than 500 aspirational blocks that will be focused so that they reach “saturation” level where the government schemes reach all the intended beneficiaries, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Coimbatore on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Speaking at a credit outreach programme - organised by the State Level Bankers’ Committee convenor Indian Overseas Bank and the district Lead Bank Canara Bank - she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always said that at least 90 % of the intended beneficiaries of a scheme should get the benefits for the economy to revive. It was not only for bank support programmes but also for schemes such as MUDRA loans, hospitals, wellness centres, and housing.

Hence, “aspirational districts” were identified in the country, including Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, and the Prime Minister focused on these districts. These have reached the level of saturation now where the benefits have reached most of the people. As a next step, the government has identified aspirational blocks. Another effort is to reach saturation level for banking services, such as subsidy-linked loans.

Such efforts were taken in Gangtok, Kota, and Kohima and efforts started in Coimbatore in August this year. Based on the efforts, over one lakh account holders received totally ₹ 3,749 crores as loans or financial support on Tuesday. This included SHG members, MSMEs, farmers, street vendors, and rural people.

When the loans were distributed, the Minister clarified that while the taxes collected were shared with the State governments, there was an allegation that the Central government was not sharing the cess collected and that it was “not good for federal politics.” But, the Central government “does not sit with the cess”. It shares the amount collected with the States and on Tuesday, ₹ 96.70 lakhs was given to a multi-purpose co-operative society in Coimbatore from the agricultural infrastructure cess through NABARD at 1 % interest, she said.

She also said that the AIADMK MLAs had met her and explained the difficulties faced by coconut farmers and related industries. On Tuesday, a farmer producer organisation with 1,400 coconut farmers as members received ₹70 lakhs support.

During the programme, Satheesh, who is doing business in Coimbatore from 2004, alleged that he lost funds during the pandemic and the bank was refusing loans to him. The Minister called Mr. Satheesh to the stage to present his case and said it will be looked into. The bank clarified later that Mr. Satheesh had defaulted in loan payments.

Vivek Joshi, Secretary of Financial Services, said banks had scope for new schemes and providing financial support to several sectors in Coimbatore district, which has 943 bank branches and 17065 ATMs.