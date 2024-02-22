Central government has contributed for development of infrastructure in T.N., says L. Murugan

February 22, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Union government has allocated ₹11 lakh crores to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years as development funds, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Mr. Murugan said election of a Tamilian to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s respect for Tamil people. Wherever he goes, the Prime Minister talks about Tamil literature and Thirukkural. The infrastructure developed in the State is because of the funds allocated by the Centre, he said.

State BJP president K. Annamalai said Mr. Murugan will be a bridge for the 8.5 crore people of Tamil Nadu with the Centre. The party headquarters will announce the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

Since the introduction of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme in 2014, four crore houses have been constructed with subsidy. When it was implemented as Indira Gandhi Awas Yojana, just 18 lakh houses were constructed. So why should the houses constructed under the scheme be known as Kalaignar Karunanidhi Illam, he asked.

There is no allocation of funds for the library and science centre announced by the State government in the budget. For the people of Tamil Nadu, the budget was disappointing, he said.

Speaking at a public meeting later, he said the first BJP MP from Tamil Nadu should be from Coimbatore. The public meeting to be held on February 27 at Palladam in which Mr. Modi will speak will be a meeting for change. It will be organised on 1,200 acres and 4,500 cadre of the BJP are working for the success of the meeting.

Mr. Murugan said the Central government has given Tamil Nadu the Defence corridor and the Vande Bharat trains. Mr. Modi will win for the third time in the Lok Sabha elections.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South MLA, spoke about the schemes and measures taken by the Union government for the development of women and girl child in the country.