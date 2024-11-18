Central Government condemned for imposing Hindi through ABHA Health Card

Senior Dravidian leader S. Doraisamy, 89-year-old ex-MLA, on Monday condemned the Central Government for its purported attempt to impose Hindi through issual of the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Health Card issued for senior citizens over the age of 70 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of senior citizens in Tamil Nadu cannot be expected to understand the instructions in the health card given in Hindi and English.

“The Central Government was attempting to indirectly impose Hindi even while denying,” Mr. Doraisamy said in a press release.

As a Parliamentarian earlier, C.N. Annadurai fought the move by Congress and Communist parties. Mr. Annadurai, social reformer E.V. Ramasamy and C. Rajagopalachari together pitched for safeguarding Tamil language, saying imposition of Hindi would lead to subservience of Tamil language.

The BJP Government has to desist from imposing Hindi, realising the impact of anti-Hindi movement on the Congress party in the State, Mr. Doraisamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.