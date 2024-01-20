Central government allocates ₹102 lakh for revision, printing of students’ report cards in T.N.

January 20, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Central government has allocated ₹102 lakh for comprehensive revision and mandatory printing of students’ report cards in government schools in Tamil Nadu, impacting around 2.5 lakh students of classes 1 to 5. However, challenges loom, particularly in ensuring inclusive accessibility for parents with visual or hearing impairments.

The initiative, which is part of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, aims to provide parents with detailed insights into both academic and extracurricular performance of their wards.

Revisions implemented

Previously, the printing of report cards was optional. The decision to make it mandatory aligns with the programme’s goal of ensuring “uniform compliance and facilitating understanding for non-literate parents regarding their child’s progress”. For this purpose, pictorial representations of subjects and extracurricular activities will be incorporated this year.

Additionally, teachers now bear the responsibility of explaining each element of the report card to parents lacking literacy skills, in order to enhance overall comprehension.

The revised report cards mark a shift in focus, emphasising extracurricular and scholastic achievements alongside traditional academic grades. A senior official of the State Education Department said, “This is to slowly help parents understand that extracurriculars are equally if not more important than marks.”

Inclusivity concerns

Despite these strides, challenges persist, as visually impaired parents like L. Karthi, from Pollachi, find it difficult to understand report cards during meetings with teachers. “There are instances where people lose their patience, and the time constraints during meetings make it challenging to give repeated explanation of the content. Despite assistance, there is a yearning among many of us to be included in the same way that other parents are,” Karthi said.

Teachers have voiced concerns about the limited time available for detailed explanation during parent-teacher meetings. Vedavalli, an elementary school teacher and School Monitoring Committee (SMC) member in Coimbatore, said, “The onus should not lie on teachers, since we are not given enough time to do justice to such activities.”

Calls for simplification

Acknowledging the initiative, experts, including S. Sivakumar, former Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Tiruchi, have suggested further simplification of the process for parents with limited education.

“Regular communication with teachers, utilisation of technology, regular informal parent-teacher discussions, more support networks among parents, and introduction of braille, large print or electronic formats are a must for inclusivity,” Mr. Sivakumar said.

The department said it was planning to introduce technological aids in the upcoming academic year to address these challenges. M. Aarthi, State Project Director for Samagra Shiksha, said, “Report cards inclusive of these features are expected to be issued from next year. We are looking to incorporate feedback from SMCs to enhance inclusivity. For now, the aim is to bring all parents into the practice of receiving formal report cards.”

Furthermore, officials said that plans to centralise the process for the 2024-2025 academic year were under way and, tentatively, students of the current academic year could expect to receive their report cards in February.