Central Bus Terminus in Erode to be modernised at ₹ 24.72 crore

02 November 2020 23:58 IST

With the number of commuters utilising the Central Bus Terminus is on the rise, the Corporation has proposed to modernise it, carry out improvement works and create additional parking facilities at ₹ 24.72 crore.

Spread over 12 acre at the heart of the city with two entry and two exits, the bus stand was opened to the public in 1973 and caters to inter-city, intra-city services and mini-buses. Shops in the commercial complexes and a two-wheeler parking stand on the premises generate income for the Corporation. Buses to destinations in Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and to other districts in the State keep the bus stand busy round the clock. Thousands of commuters, who throng the premises every day, demand improved facilities including more seating arrangements in platforms, drinking water, waiting halls and improved toilets and parking facilities.

Hence, under the Smart City Mission programme, the Corporation has proposed to modernise the terminus in the Area Based Development of the Erode Smart City. Works include modernisation at ₹ 12.48 crore, improvement works at ₹ 7.61 crore and construction of additional parking facilities and mini bus shelter at ₹ 4.63 crore. While the bus bays will be altered, modernised seating arrangements for commuters, granite flooring, new compound wall and solar lighting in the entire premises will be done. Also, an underground two-wheeler parking stand will come up at the rear side of the bus stand for the benefit of shopkeepers while the space above the stand will be used for mini-bus operations.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu all the works focused on improving the amenities for the commuters and also to decongest the premises. Once the works were completed, it would give a facelift to the entire premises.

Tenders have been floated for the works and the last date of receipt of bids is November 17 up to 3 p.m. Period of completion of works is 18 months and officials are hopeful that work order will be issued this month and the work will begin next month.