Central agencies being used to suppress opposition parties: CPI leader

Published - May 24, 2024 08:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

“It is scary to think what will happen during counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4 as the BJP that was allegedly involved in buying MLAs in many States could now resort to buying winning contestants,” said Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary, R. Mutharasan at Gobichettipalayam, here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the fifth phase of the general election has been completed and it has created a lot of expectation among the people. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not fulfil his promises in the last 10 years and added that the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Directorate of Enforcement could not function independently. “The Central agencies are used only to suppress the opposition parties,” he claimed and added that laws against the welfare of farmers and workers were brought by the BJP in all these years.

Mr. Mutharasan said the attack on Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan government continues and the problem is yet to be solved.

Mr. Modi praises Thiruvalluvar and V.O. Chidambaram Pillai only during his visit to the State whereas the BJP terms Tamils as thieves in north India,” he said. He said that Mr. Modi claims that he is God and by using the people’s belief in God, he is trying to infuriate them. He claimed that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has come under the control of the Prime Minister and questioned the reason behind ECI’s decision not to publish ‘Form 17C data’ that contains the absolute number of votes polled in a booth.

The leader condemned the Kerala government for constructing a dam across the Silandhi river in Idukki district without consulting the Tamil Nadu government and said shortage of water for drinking and agriculture will happen in Tiruppur and Karur districts if the dam is constructed.

Erode

