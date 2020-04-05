Census points to presence of otters in Gudalur

The recently concluded wildlife census by the Forest Department has thrown up evidence of sizeable number of otters being present in the two forest ranges of Gudalur region.

According to Forest Department officials, along with the forest staff, volunteers from the Government Arts College in Udhagamandalam found evidence of movement of otters in a few swamps and wetlands in the two forest ranges, including scat at four different locations.

B. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Zoology and Wildlife Biology of the college, said there was evidence that the area was home to either the smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata) or the Asian small-clawed otter (Amblonyx cinereus). It was more likely that the Asian small-clawed otter was present. Both species are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) with poaching and loss of habitat being the main threat to their survival.

“The findings of the scat indicate that these otters are present on the small patches of swamps, marshlands and pools of water, which points to a higher chance of the region being home to small-clawed otter,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan and added that more studies were needed to ascertain the species, their numbers and the threats facing them.

Main threats

“Marshes and wetlands in the Nilgiris have been disappearing due to a number of factors. In Gudalur, houses for tea estate workers is usually built near the marshlands as tea cannot be cultivated there while estates use pesticides which could poison the water and render the area uninhabitable for the animals,” said Mr. Ramakrishnan. Studies on the quality of water throughout the year, the reproduction trends of otters as well as their prey base needed to be undertaken to help in their conservation, he added. Nonetheless, the presence of otters in Gudalur region should be a cause for cheer that in spite of severe anthropogenic pressures, the species continues to survive, experts say.

Gudalur division District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman said that in the coming weeks, the department planned to set up camera traps to capture the images of otters to understand the species present in the Gudalur division and their numbers. “We hope that we can identify the marshes and wetlands that these animals depend on for their survival and take steps for their protection,” said Mr. Soman.