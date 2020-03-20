Census in Gudalur forest division incorporates butterfly count

Unlike in previous years, when the annual census exercise carried out by the forest department would only be used to estimate the population of large mammals, the Gudalur forest division roped in butterfly experts and enthusiasts from the Wynter-Blyth Association to chart the different species of butterflies that inhabit the region.

The exercise, which was carried out alongside the two-day long census in 15 blocks in the Gudalur forest division, resulted in over 56 different species of butterflies being spotted in the Cherambadi and Gene Pool areas.

‘Not enough data’

District Forest Officer, Gudalur division, Sumesh Soman, said that there was not enough recent data about the different varieties of butterflies and birds which inhabit the Gudalur region, as well as the state of their populations.

“As we had butterfly enthusiasts and birders who were taking part in the annual census exercise, we felt it would be an ideal opportunity to get a clearer picture of the overall biodiversity in a couple of forest ranges in the Gudalur forest division,” said Mr. Soman when contacted by The Hindu.

Among the 56 different species of butterflies that were spotted during the exercise were “rarities” such as the Pygmy scrub hopper (Aeromachus pygmaeus), Hampson’s hedge hopper (Baracus hampsoni), Medus brown (Orsotriaena medus), the commander (Moduza procris) and the peacock royal (Tajuria cippus).

Manoj Sethumadhavan, a trustee from the Wynter-Blyth Association, said that they had also witnessed the migration of the common emigrant (Catopsilia pomona), while they were undertaking the census.

“We informed the forest department of this migration too, so that they can keep a lookout for such yearly migrations in the future,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan.

“Gudalur is home to a variety of forest types, from semi evergreen forests in the higher slopes of Nadugani surrounded by grasslands and riverine tracts, to rivulets, swamps and vayals. The region also has moist deciduous forests and pockets of bamboo forests, meaning that there are perhaps many more species of butterflies which we were unable to record during the two-day exercise,” said Mr. Sethumadhavan.

He added that incorporating butterfly and bird counts to regular census exercises conducted by the forest department will help in understanding the biodiversity and health of a particular ecosystem much better than just solely focusing on the recording of data about the presence of large herbivores and carnivores.