Cement concrete road to replace damaged FCI Road in Coimbatore 

Residents and motorists, who have been struggling due to the bad condition of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) Godown Road near Ganapathy, are expected to get a relief soon as processes have been initiated to lay a cement concrete road. A reply obtained by consumer rights activist K. Kathirmathiyon from the FCI under the Right to Information (RTI) Act says that tenders have been called on July 13 for laying a cement concrete approach road. The 1.3-km private road belonging to the FCI links the warehouse on Sathyamangalam Road near Ganapathy. However, hundreds of people use the FCI daily as it connects Avinashi Road and Sathyamangalam Road via Gandhi Maanagar. It is also part of an alternative route planned by authorities from Sathyamangalam Road to Coimbatore International Airport via Vilankurichi Road and Codissia Road. The pothole-filled road has not been repaired for many years and shuttling of heavy vehicles to the FCI warehouse and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s LPG plant worsoned its condition, according to residents. FCI said in the RTI reply that the road was repaired last in August 2018 but not in the present damaged portion. It, however, said that the fund is yet to be allotted for laying a fresh road for the 1.3 km stretch. To a query whether FCI has any proposal to hand over the road to the Coimbatore Corporation or Highways Department for maintenance alone, by keeping the ownership with FCI, it cited orders issued by a court in Coimbatore according to which the “FCI approach road is a private road which absolutely belongs to the plaintiff (FCI)...”. “Laying of a concrete road will be a big relief to people and motorists who have been suffering for years. Since the FCI is planning to lay a cement concrete road, it will last long and will have less damages when heavy vehicles move,” said Mr. Kathirmathiyon. When Union Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey visited the FCI warehouse in January this year, Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran had brought the condition of the damaged road to his attention. The Food Secretary had also given a positive assurance.

The Hindu in its columns on July 5 had highlighted the situation of the road.