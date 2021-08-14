Celebrations to be streamed online

The district administration will stream online the Independence Day celebration to be held on Sunday.

A release from Collector G.S. Sameeran said the administration would stream live the ceremony on its facebook page. This arrangements was in keeping with the COVID-19 safety guidelines being followed across the State.

The administration would honour freedom fighters but not at the V.O.C. Park ground. The administration had tasked tahsildars to go to every freedom fighters’ house to honour them with shawls. Likewise, the administration had cancelled all cultural events involving school and college students.

This year, the Collector would honour officers, doctors and frontline workers with certificates of appreciation for having worked to control the COVID-19 spread.

The release said the Independence Day celebration would begin at 9.05 a.m. with Mr. Sameeran hoisting the tricolour.