Celebrations as per COVID-19 protocol

The district administration would celebrate the Republic Day on Wednesday at the V.O.C. Park Ground by following the COVID-19 safety guideline, said a release.

Collector G.S. Sameeran would hoist the tricolour at 8.05 a.m. and accept the guard of honour. He will also felicitate the frontline workers. The officials would honour freedom fighters at their home, the release said and added that the Collector had tasked the tahsildars concerned with the job. The administration would livestream the celebration on the Collector’s social media page and handles, the release said.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, the celebrations would be held at Chikkanna Government Arts College. No cultural programmes by school students would be organised. The public would not be allowed to witness the celebrations, sources said. Felicitation of freedom fighters would be done at their residences by the tahsildars concerned.

Collector S. Vineeth will hoist the national flag at 8.05 a.m. and accept the guard of honour. He will felicitate officials from various departments for their role during the pandemic.