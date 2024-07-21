CCTVs at Coimbatore’s open dumping hotspots ineffective, claim residents

The closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras installed by the Coimbatore Corporation to monitor key open waste dumping hotspots across the city have been ineffective, with some cameras even missing, claimed several residents.

The civic body had in April this year installed 32 surveillance cameras across the city’s five zones, along with signages informing the public about CCTV surveillance and the ban on open dumping of waste.

Sectoral officers at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in R.S. Puram were tasked with round-the-clock surveillance. However, residents observe a different reality: cameras reportedly lack active monitoring, and some areas have signboards indicating CCTV presence but no visible cameras.

N. Jathindran, a resident of Kulatheri Road in Uppilipalayam, where four such spots have been identified, said, “People dump waste despite warning signs and CCTVs. The purpose of installing these CCTVs is to catch violators of waste disposal norms. If they are not monitored, it defeats the entire purpose.”

Residents in areas such as Bharathi Park and Ram Nagar also noted the presence of boards indicating CCTV surveillance, but in the absence of proper monitoring, open dumping of waste has continued unabated.

An ICCC official reported that approximately ₹30,000 in fines were imposed on offenders identified via surveillance cameras from April to June this year. “The cameras have led to an improvement in the situation, although some have been temporarily removed due to disrepair and are scheduled for reinstallation soon,” he said.

