CCTV surveillance network inaugurated

UDHAGAMANDALAM

14 March 2020 00:42 IST

The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police, V. Sasi Mohan, inaugurated 25 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in different locations in Khandal, from the control room at the Ooty G1 Police Station on Friday. “The main objective is to ensure crime prevention and facilitate detection of specific crimes,” said the SP. He added that it was proven that areas where CCTV cameras were installed witnessed reduction in the number of crimes.

“The cameras serve as a psychological deterrent which will prevent crimes from taking place and also instil more confidence among the public,” he added. The police had chosen Khandal for camera surveillance as there had been complaints from locals that there were instances of petty crimes and also disturbances caused by drunk people. With the area being on the outskirts of the town and with very high population density, it required more patrolling and surveillance, officials said. The cameras were purchased with the help of the local merchants’ association, and would cover almost the entirety of the Khandal area, the officials said. Video feed from the cameras could be monitored from the local police station.

A police outpost, which was in disuse, had been repaired and police personnel would be posted at the outpost, said the SP.

There were also plans to extend the CCTV surveillance network to areas popular with tourists, as well as the Ooty market and surrounding residential areas, Mr. Sasi Mohan said.