CCTV installation works will be completed in six months, says Salem DRM

Published - August 27, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Installation works of CCTV cameras in railway stations falling under the division will be completed in six months, the Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters regarding the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the DRM Pankaj Kumar Sinha said that through UPS, out of 8,763 employees in Salem Railway Division, 7,218 employees will benefit. Considering the safety of passengers, additional CCTV cameras will be provided to all 78 railway stations under the division and these works will be completed in six months. Similarly, redevelopment works are taking place at 15 railway stations, Mr. Sinha added.

