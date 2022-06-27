CCTV footage of gang attacking youth in Salem goes viral

A CCTV footage of a 10-member gang attacking a youth in Salem went viral on social media on Monday.

The police identified the victim as M. Ramkumar (21), a resident of Govindagoundar Thottam at Perambanur in Salem City.

On Saturday night, a gang led by private bank employee, M. Murugan (32) of the same locality, went to Ramkumar’s house in an inebriated state and attacked him. Ramkumar’s friend Aravind (22) was also attacked, the police said.

Ramkumar sustained severe injuries in his face and head, and allegedly lost the ability to hear. He was admitted to a private hospital.

The Pallapatti police registered a case under Section 294 (b), 323 and 324 of the IPC and arrested Murugan on Sunday. The police are on the lookout for the remaining accused.