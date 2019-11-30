CCTV cameras to step up surveillance in Saravanampatti

Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan inaugurated 45 CCTV cameras in Saravanampatti on Friday to step up surveillance.

Police sources in Saravanampatti said that 20 cameras were installed around the Murugan temple in Karattumedu and eight cameras on Sathy Road and at Visuvasapuram.

The remaining cameras were installed along Keeranatham Road in Saravanampatti covering its stretch till the city’s border.

“The area, particularly Keeranatham Road, has been prone to criminal activities,” a police source said.

Incidents of chain snatching were frequently reported in Saravanampatti and a few cases of murder, particularly the murder of a three-year-old girl in May, were reported from the area.

The source added that the footage from a CCTV camera installed in a temple helped identify the accused in the girl’s murder.

All the CCTV cameras in Saravanampatti, including its latitude and longitude details, have been mapped using Google Maps and will be accessed through a private software by the police, according to the source.

Mr. Sharan said that the surveillance would help reduce crime and identify miscreants. He also sought the help of the public to communicate any unlawful activities they noticed in their areas.

L. Balaji Saravanan, DCP (Law and Order), E.S. Uma, DCP (Crime) and R. Mutharasu, DCP (Traffic) participated in the event.