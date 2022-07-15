CCTV cameras to be installed in border check-posts in Krishnagiri to curb inter-State smuggling of rice
Over 60 CCTV cameras have been given to the Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) for installation in border check-posts and toll plazas and other pickets to curb the inter-State smuggling of rice diverted from the Public Distribution System, according to sources in the CS-CID here.
Earlier, Superintendent of Police, CS-CID of Coimbatore zone P. Balaj inspected various check-posts along the inter-State border shared with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka here on Friday. To put an end to the lack of scrutiny along the borders and also to completely curb the inter-State smuggling of rice, it was decided to install CCTV cameras in all border check-posts and toll plazas, said an official communication from the CS–CID.
Similarly, other non-border police pickets would also be strengthened. Preexisting data on wanted vehicles would be monitored through increased vigilance along the borders.
Mr. Balaji inspected the border check-posts at Vepanapalli, Bagalur, Kurivinayanapalli and Neralagiri and interacted with the local police, according to the sources.
