CCTV cameras set up at vantage locations in Udhagamandalam town

April 29, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Niligiris district Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar inaugurating the CCTV camera surveillance system at Charing Cross in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

For better traffic management and crime prevention in Udhagamandalam town, the Nilgiris district police have installed 100 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras and they were inaugurated by the Superintendent of Police, K. Prabhakaran, on Friday.

Control rooms have been set up at the Charing Cross outpost and special branch office in Udhagamandalam. The cameras are placed in Charring Cross, Commercial Road, Garden Road, bus stand, Hill bunk, Alankar Junction, ATC, Market, Lower Baazar, Rose Garden, Ettiness Road.

The cameras will detect two-wheeler riders without helmets and four-wheeler drivers without seat belts. Speaking at the function, Mr. Prabhakaran said the camera would help in better regulation of traffic.

