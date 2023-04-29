HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CCTV cameras set up at vantage locations in Udhagamandalam town

April 29, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Niligiris district Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar inaugurating the CCTV camera surveillance system at Charing Cross in Udhagamandalam.

The Niligiris district Superintendent of Police K. Prabhakar inaugurating the CCTV camera surveillance system at Charing Cross in Udhagamandalam. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

For better traffic management and crime prevention in Udhagamandalam town, the Nilgiris district police have installed 100 Artificial Intelligence-enabled CCTV cameras and they were inaugurated by the Superintendent of Police, K. Prabhakaran, on Friday.

Control rooms have been set up at the Charing Cross outpost and special branch office in Udhagamandalam. The cameras are placed in Charring Cross, Commercial Road, Garden Road, bus stand, Hill bunk, Alankar Junction, ATC, Market, Lower Baazar, Rose Garden, Ettiness Road.

The cameras will detect two-wheeler riders without helmets and four-wheeler drivers without seat belts. Speaking at the function, Mr. Prabhakaran said the camera would help in better regulation of traffic.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.