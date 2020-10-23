CCTV cameras installed for surveillance

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan inaugurating the CCTV cameras installed within Ramanathapuram police station limits on Friday.

Coimbatore

23 October 2020 23:32 IST

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan inaugurated 203 new CCTV cameras installed to strengthen the surveillance network in the Ramanathapuram police station limits here on Friday.

A release said that 80 cameras were installed on Nanjundapuram Road, followed by 54 at Sivaram Nagar. In S.N.V Garden, 32 CCTV cameras were installed. A total of 16 cameras each were installed at Karpagam Gardens and Nethaji Nagar. The remaining five cameras were installed on the premises of an apartment complex on Nanjundapuram Road, according to the release.

The cameras were installed in collaboration with various resident welfare associations. The cameras will help in early detection and prevention of crime in those locations, particularly Karpagam Gardens where multiple incidents of housebreaking were reported recently. A building dedicated to monitor the locations for 24 hours continuously through the newly-installed CCTV cameras was recently built near the check-post on Nanjundapuram Road, which was inaugurated on Friday.

Mr. Sharan inaugurated the cameras in the presence of senior officers from Coimbatore City Police including Deputy Commissioners of Police G. Stalin (Law and Order), E.S. Uma (Crime), R. Mutharasu (Traffic) and K. Gunasekaran (Headquarters). Assistant Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore South) Cetric Immanuel and Ramanathapuram Police Station Inspector S. Murugesan were present.