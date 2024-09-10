GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCTV camera installed to monitor leopard movement in Salem

Published - September 10, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Forest department officials installed CCTV cameras to monitor leopard movement at Kolathur locality in the district.

On Sunday, an unidentified animal had preyed on a goat at Sethukuli near Kolathur. Local villagers also claimed that they spotted a leopard in the village. In response, the forest department visited the village to investigate. Subsequently, the Forest Department confirmed leopard sightings in a hillock in the area and advised villagers to stay indoors. On Tuesday, the forest department set up CCTV cameras in two locations in the village to monitor leopard movements. Forest officials mentioned that they were taking measures to capture the leopard and were uncertain about how the leopard had entered the village.

